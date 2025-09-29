Moldova's Election: A Crossroads Between East and West

Moldova is witnessing a pivotal parliamentary election as the pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) leads with 42% against the pro-Russian opposition's 30% in early vote counts. This election is crucial as it could shape the country's future alignment with the European Union.

Despite challenges, including cyber attacks and fake bomb threats, the government remains committed to the democratic process. President Maia Sandu emphasizes the election as a defining moment in Moldova's history, potentially moving the country closer to Brussels, further distancing it from Russian influence.

The outcome might hinge on Moldova's sizable diaspora, who are generally in favor of EU integration, as PAS seeks to retain its parliamentary majority. Achieving this would facilitate the nation's ambition to join the EU by 2030, altering its geopolitical course significantly.