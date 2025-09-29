Showdown at the White House: Government Shutdown Looms

In a high-stakes meeting set for Monday, Democratic and Republican congressional leaders will convene at the White House with President Donald Trump. The aim is to avert a looming government shutdown, yet both factions remain locked in rigid positions.

If Congress fails to pass government funding legislation by Tuesday night, it would lead to the temporary closure of numerous federal offices nationwide. This shutdown would result in furloughs for non-essential federal employees, further straining the economy.

The Republicans are challenging Democrats to support legislation that largely maintains current funding levels. Democrats, however, seek to leverage this opportunity to push for legislation on extending health care benefits, adding complexity to the negotiations.