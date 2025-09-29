Left Menu

Bihar's Political Tug-of-War: NDA's Ambitious Seat Quest

As Home Minister Amit Shah advocates for NDA's victory in Bihar, the Congress alleges vote manipulation efforts. Jairam Ramesh criticizes tactics termed "vote chori and vote revdi" while asserting Bihar's awareness will thwart these efforts. The upcoming election for 243 seats looms with strategies intensifying.

Ahead of the Bihar elections, Home Minister Amit Shah has boldly predicted an NDA victory in over 160 seats out of the total 243. His call to action has spurred a heated response from the Congress party.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has voiced concerns over supposed electoral tampering, coining the term 'vote chori' (vote theft) to describe alleged tactics. According to Ramesh, the politically astute populace of Bihar will resist these efforts.

The forthcoming election in Bihar is set to intensify political rivalries, as both parties gear up for the anticipated announcement of poll dates by the Election Commission.

