Inauguration of Delhi BJP's New Hub Marks a New Era

Delhi BJP's new office on DDU Marg is set to be inaugurated by PM Modi. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlights its significance for party operations and morale. Construction began in June 2023, marking a historic shift in the party's journey from its earlier premises at Ajmeri Gate and Rakabganj Road.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit opened a new chapter on Monday as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and state president Virendra Sachdeva participated in a 'havan' at their newly constructed office building on Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the office in the evening, solidifying its role as a central hub for the party's activities. According to Gupta, the facility will invigorate the energy and confidence of countless party workers.

The journey to this new establishment began with a 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony led by BJP chief JP Nadda in June 2023. Having functioned for decades from 14 Pandit Pant Marg after initial locations at Ajmeri Gate and Rakabganj Road, the Delhi BJP's new office signifies an important milestone in the party's history.

