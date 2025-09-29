Medvedev Warns of Catastrophic Consequences if Europe Risks War
Dmitry Medvedev cautioned that Europe cannot afford a war with Russia, warning of potential escalation involving weapons of mass destruction. He highlighted the risks of fatal accidents and discouraged European leaders from making grave mistakes that could lead to such conflicts.
- Russia
Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian President, issued a stark warning on Monday about the potential consequences of a conflict with Europe. He stated that Europe could not afford such a confrontation.
In a message on Telegram, Medvedev emphasized that any mistake by European leaders could result in a deadly escalation involving weapons of mass destruction.
Currently serving as deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, Medvedev cautioned against provoking a war and highlighted the constant risk of fatal accidents.
