Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian President, issued a stark warning on Monday about the potential consequences of a conflict with Europe. He stated that Europe could not afford such a confrontation.

In a message on Telegram, Medvedev emphasized that any mistake by European leaders could result in a deadly escalation involving weapons of mass destruction.

Currently serving as deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, Medvedev cautioned against provoking a war and highlighted the constant risk of fatal accidents.