BJD Launches Month-Long Yatra to Highlight BJP's Alleged Failures in Odisha
The BJD will embark on a month-long yatra starting October 9 to expose what it claims are the failures of the BJP government in Odisha. The campaign will focus on issues such as law and order, women's security, and free healthcare. It will conclude on November 9.
- Country:
- India
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is set to initiate a month-long yatra from October 9 to spotlight the alleged shortcomings of the BJP government in Odisha, according to a party official.
Scheduled to cover every assembly constituency, block, and panchayat, the 'Jan Sampark Padayatra' will run until November 9, as announced by BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra.
The procession aims to inform citizens about the BJP's criticized governance, touching on issues ranging from ineffective law and order to the undermining of democracy at the panchayat level. The BJD has also accused the BJP of introducing policies detrimental to public welfare, including a rise in liquor outlets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
European Shares Edge Up Amid Healthcare and Tech Gains
Assam Empowers Women and Enhances Healthcare in West Karbi Anglong
Government Neglect: Ailing Healthcare System in Uttar Pradesh
Delhi Govt Unveils Flyover and Expands Healthcare Initiatives Under 'Seva Pakhwada'
Healthcare Crisis: Graduates Face Employment Struggle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa