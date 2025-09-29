BJD Launches Month-Long Yatra to Highlight BJP's Alleged Failures in Odisha

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is set to initiate a month-long yatra from October 9 to spotlight the alleged shortcomings of the BJP government in Odisha, according to a party official.

Scheduled to cover every assembly constituency, block, and panchayat, the 'Jan Sampark Padayatra' will run until November 9, as announced by BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra.

The procession aims to inform citizens about the BJP's criticized governance, touching on issues ranging from ineffective law and order to the undermining of democracy at the panchayat level. The BJD has also accused the BJP of introducing policies detrimental to public welfare, including a rise in liquor outlets.

(With inputs from agencies.)