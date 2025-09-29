Left Menu

Eastern Europe Markets Surge Amid Political Speculations

Eastern European markets show a positive rebound as emerging market equities rose by 1.1% following a rough previous week. Political uncertainty in the Czech Republic ahead of its parliamentary elections affects the Czech crown, while Poland and Russia experience economic adjustments as their currencies fluctuate.

Updated: 29-09-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:51 IST
Emerging markets witnessed a notable rebound on Monday with stocks climbing over 1% and currencies gaining ground against a weakened dollar. The MSCI index of emerging market equities surged 1.1% following a significant drop late last week, reflecting renewed investor confidence as the month nears its end.

Political dynamics in Central Europe cast a shadow over currencies as the Czech crown fell by 0.24% amid upcoming parliamentary elections this week. The election's outcome is crucial as opposition leader Andrej Babis' party could influence national policies regarding Ukraine and European Union cooperation.

Meanwhile, Eastern Europe grapples with political-economic intersections as Poland's stock market strengthens under new presidential guidance, and Russia adjusts its fiscal strategies amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. Investor caution looms as political events continue to shape economic trajectories across these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

