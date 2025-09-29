Prashant Kishor Alleges Decade-Old Murder Cover-Up by Bihar Deputy CM

Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj Party, has accused Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of evading prosecution in a decades-old murder case by falsely presenting himself as a minor in the Supreme Court. Kishor highlighted discrepancies between Choudhary's 2020 affidavit and his earlier claim to the court.

At a press conference, Kishor demanded Choudhary's immediate dismissal, citing a 1995 mass murder involving Choudhary's alleged role. The Deputy CM, then a minor by his own claim, escaped trial under juvenile law. Yet, his 2020 affidavit suggests he was in his 20s at the time, raising questions over his legitimacy in office.

Kishor also brought attention to past allegations against Choudhary, including dubious academic qualifications and connection to the infamous Shilpi-Gautam murder case. Despite the CBI's closure report deeming the deaths as suicide, controversies around the case linger due to its proximity to political figures of that era.

(With inputs from agencies.)