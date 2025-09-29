Left Menu

Rachel Reeves Vows Fiscal Responsibility at Labour Conference

British finance minister Rachel Reeves pledged at the Labour party conference to maintain public trust through responsible economic management. Stressing the importance of trust, she highlighted the collaborative effort needed to demonstrate the government's economic reliability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:00 IST
Rachel Reeves Vows Fiscal Responsibility at Labour Conference
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

At the Labour party conference in Liverpool, British finance minister Rachel Reeves affirmed her dedication to maintaining public confidence in the government's economic management.

Reeves underscored that the Labor Party's achievements are a result of hard work and a steadfast commitment to responsible economic practices.

She boldly declared that the public's 'hard-earned trust' would never be wasted, reflecting the party's focus on accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Piyush Goyal Hails UP Trade Show: A Boost for 'Vocal for Local', Aims Global

Piyush Goyal Hails UP Trade Show: A Boost for 'Vocal for Local', Aims Global

 India
2
DU Breaks Ground on New High-Tech Hostel for Students

DU Breaks Ground on New High-Tech Hostel for Students

 India
3
Cricket Victories and Political Analogies: The Operation Sindoor Debate

Cricket Victories and Political Analogies: The Operation Sindoor Debate

 India
4
Supreme Court to Hear Plea Over Religious Activities at Gwalior's Historic Dargah

Supreme Court to Hear Plea Over Religious Activities at Gwalior's Historic D...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025