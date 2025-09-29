Left Menu

Youth-Led Uprising in Madagascar Challenges Government Amid Power Struggles

Thousands in Madagascar are protesting against persistent water and power shortages, demanding government resignations. The youth-led movement is inspired by similar protests in Kenya and Nepal. Demonstrations have escalated, and a curfew has been enforced following President Rajoelina's promise to reform governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antananarivo | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:37 IST
  • Madagascar

In Madagascar's capital, police resorted to teargas on Monday to control the thousands rallying against ongoing water and power shortages. The protests, inspired by similar actions in Kenya and Nepal, have grown to be the largest on the island for many years.

Authorities imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew Thursday following violent demonstrations in Antananarivo. Despite this, protesters gathered at the university, displaying placards and singing the national anthem as they prepared to march through the city, according to 2424.MG news channel reports.

Elsewhere, police dismantled barricades and dispersed crowds with teargas. Demonstrators are calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Christian Ntsay and President Andry Rajoelina, who has been prompted to pledge comprehensive governance reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

