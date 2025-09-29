Bihar's Decisive Vote: Election Preparations Unveiled

Bihar gears up for its pivotal assembly elections as the Election Commission announces the publication of the final electoral roll on Tuesday. This development sets the stage for the poll schedule's unveiling, likely to occur next week.

In anticipation of the elections, the Commission is deploying an impressive team of 470 observers to oversee proceedings and ensure a smooth voting process. The body is also conducting thorough briefings for general, police, and expenditure observers on October 3 to align them with election protocols.

As Bihar's 243-member assembly term draws to a close on November 22, the upcoming elections follow the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, aimed at updating voter lists. Despite criticisms from opposition parties regarding potential disenfranchisement, the Commission is committed to maintaining valid voter inclusivity.