Missile Tensions Erupt in Gulf of Aden: Houthi Rebel Attack Sets Ship Ablaze

A potential missile strike by Yemen's Houthi rebels ignited a ship in the Gulf of Aden. No injuries were reported. The UKMTO confirmed the incident as a missile attack and advised caution. Houthi attacks continue amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian forces in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:12 IST
A ship in the Gulf of Aden was set ablaze on Monday, allegedly due to a missile attack launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels. Though no casualties have been reported, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed that the vessel encountered a projectile, urging ship operators to exercise heightened caution in the region.

Eyewitnesses described seeing 'a splash and smoke' hovering above the waters within 235 kilometers of the Aden coast. The private security firm, Ambrey, acknowledged this strike, noting its similarity to a previous attack that occurred in September. The Houthis, known for previous maritime assaults, have yet to claim responsibility publicly but often delay such admissions.

The Houthi rebels have been targeting Israeli forces and commercial vessels in the Red Sea as part of their retaliatory stance over the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Although a ceasefire once halted their campaigns, recent escalations have seen renewed unrest, further complicated by regional tensions and United Nations-imposed sanctions on Iran over its nuclear ambitions.

