Rao Narender Singh Takes the Helm: Congress Leadership Shake-Up in Haryana

The Congress party has appointed Rao Narender Singh as the new president of its Haryana unit. Meanwhile, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has been made the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader. The appointments address internal party pressures and highlight Hooda's significant influence in the state.

Updated: 29-09-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:52 IST
The Congress party has made significant leadership changes in Haryana, with Rao Narender Singh named as the new state unit president.

This move replaces Udai Bhan, who previously held the role since April 2022. Alongside, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has been appointed as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader.

The decisions come after a year of internal deliberations, emphasizing Hooda's prominent position within the party, especially after the Congress's struggles in the last assembly elections.

