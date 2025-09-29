Government Shutdown Looms Amid Healthcare Showdown
President Trump is set to meet with congressional leaders to prevent a government shutdown that could impact federal services from NASA to national parks. The crux of the issue hinges on healthcare funding, as Democrats demand preservation of health benefits while Republicans insist on separate healthcare and funding negotiations.
President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with congressional leaders in a last-minute attempt to prevent a government shutdown that could begin disrupting services as early as Wednesday.
The outcome of Trump's White House meeting with lawmakers remains uncertain, as Democrats insist that any funding agreement must include preservation of health benefits, while Republicans demand separate discussions for healthcare and funding. Thousands of federal employees risk being furloughed if Congress fails to act.
The standoff is linked to $1.7 trillion in discretionary spending, a significant portion of the $7 trillion federal budget. A funding extension passed the House but stalled in the Senate, increasing the likelihood of a shutdown. This is a recurring issue in Washington, with major implications for federal agencies and healthcare coverage for millions of Americans.