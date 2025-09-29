Kharge's Nagaland Rally: A Pledge for Safe Democracy and Governance
AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to address a notable rally in Kohima on October 7, emphasizing democracy, secularism, and regional governance issues. The event, aimed at gathering significant political momentum, will focus on employment, infrastructure, and the Armed Forces Act. Key Congress leaders will accompany him.
The All India Congress Committee President, Mallikarjun Kharge, is poised to galvanize support in Nagaland through a significant public rally at Naga Solidarity Park, Kohima, on October 7.
Announced by Lok Sabha MP S. Supongmeren Jamir, the rally aims to gather about 10,000 attendees under the banner 'Safe Democracy, Safe Secularism, and Safe Nagaland.' The event will highlight critical issues such as youth employment, entrepreneurship, governance, and infrastructure development.
Kharge, accompanied by national leaders, including KC Venugopal and Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, seeks to turn this rally into a platform addressing the challenges faced by Nagaland and the Northeast. Emphasizing these concerns, the Congress initiative represents a more extensive campaign advocating for democratic rights and regional development.
