Political Firestorm: Chaudhary and Kishor Spar Over Rs 100 Crore Allegation

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Chaudhary has strongly dismissed allegations put forth by Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, labelling them as unfounded. Addressing the media in Patna, Chaudhary suggested that such claims are routine in political circles, especially during election periods, serving as a tool for media visibility.

Highlighting a recent case, Kishor alleged that Chaudhary's family trust received a Rs 100 crore donation, demanding transparency over its source. In response, Chaudhary and her family have consistently denied these allegations, branding them as tactics to attract media attention without substance.

In a counter-move, Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary, also Shambhavi's father, has initiated defamation proceedings against Kishor, demanding proof of the claims or an apology. The legal notice warns of further legal action, citing Kishor's statements as efforts to malign reputations amid the upcoming state elections.

