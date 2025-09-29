Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Chaudhary and Kishor Spar Over Rs 100 Crore Allegation

Lok Janshakti Party MP Shambhavi Chaudhary counters allegations by Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor concerning a Rs 100 crore donation to a family trust. Chaudhary and Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary deny the claims, issuing a defamation notice against Kishor, who demands proof of the family's financial legitimacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:48 IST
Political Firestorm: Chaudhary and Kishor Spar Over Rs 100 Crore Allegation
LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Chaudhary has strongly dismissed allegations put forth by Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, labelling them as unfounded. Addressing the media in Patna, Chaudhary suggested that such claims are routine in political circles, especially during election periods, serving as a tool for media visibility.

Highlighting a recent case, Kishor alleged that Chaudhary's family trust received a Rs 100 crore donation, demanding transparency over its source. In response, Chaudhary and her family have consistently denied these allegations, branding them as tactics to attract media attention without substance.

In a counter-move, Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary, also Shambhavi's father, has initiated defamation proceedings against Kishor, demanding proof of the claims or an apology. The legal notice warns of further legal action, citing Kishor's statements as efforts to malign reputations amid the upcoming state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Apologizes for Strike Amid Tenuous Peace Talks

Netanyahu Apologizes for Strike Amid Tenuous Peace Talks

 United States
2
Owaisi Raises Questions Over India-Pakistan Cricket Amid Tensions

Owaisi Raises Questions Over India-Pakistan Cricket Amid Tensions

 India
3
White House releases Trump plan for ending Israel-Hamas war and Gaza governance; no word on Israel or Hamas acceptance, reports AP.

White House releases Trump plan for ending Israel-Hamas war and Gaza governa...

 Global
4
Netanyahu Promises Commitment to Qatari Sovereignty

Netanyahu Promises Commitment to Qatari Sovereignty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025