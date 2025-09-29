Left Menu

Norwegian Football Push for Israel Sanction

Lise Klaveness, President of the Norwegian Football Federation, advocates for Israel's suspension from international football following recent conflicts. Despite ruling out a boycott, Klaveness argues for sanctions due to alleged rule violations. UEFA plans a vote on the issue amidst ongoing controversy over Israel's actions in Gaza.

29-09-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norwegian Football Federation President Lise Klaveness has urged UEFA to suspend Israel from international competitions, coinciding with an expected vote on the matter. Norway is scheduled to face Israel on October 11 in a World Cup qualifier, which could secure their spot in next year's finals.

Despite dismissing a unilateral boycott, Klaveness insists that sanctions against Israel are warranted on a principled basis. She expressed concerns over playing a team associated with genocide allegations, drawing parallels with Russia's exclusion from the events.

The push for Israel's suspension follows a United Nations report accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, a claim Israel refutes. Meanwhile, the Turkish Football Federation's president has also advocated for a FIFA and UEFA ban on Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

