Norwegian Football Push for Israel Sanction

Norwegian Football Federation President Lise Klaveness has urged UEFA to suspend Israel from international competitions, coinciding with an expected vote on the matter. Norway is scheduled to face Israel on October 11 in a World Cup qualifier, which could secure their spot in next year's finals.

Despite dismissing a unilateral boycott, Klaveness insists that sanctions against Israel are warranted on a principled basis. She expressed concerns over playing a team associated with genocide allegations, drawing parallels with Russia's exclusion from the events.

The push for Israel's suspension follows a United Nations report accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, a claim Israel refutes. Meanwhile, the Turkish Football Federation's president has also advocated for a FIFA and UEFA ban on Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)