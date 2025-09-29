India-Canada Relations: New Envoys, New Hope

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand held a significant meeting in New York, marking a step forward in mending strained ties between the two nations.

Jaishankar noted the appointment of high commissioners as a positive move toward restoring bilateral relations. He expressed optimism about Anand's upcoming visit to India, indicating further diplomatic engagements on the horizon.

The recent envoy appointments, amidst efforts to stabilize relations strained by past diplomatic issues, are viewed as constructive steps. Discussions continue following Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's talks with Indian leadership, all part of a broader agenda to rebuild robust India-Canada ties.

