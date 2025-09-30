Left Menu

Israeli Leaders Show Mixed Reactions to Trump's Gaza Peace Plan

Israeli opposition figures Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid express varied support for U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Gantz views it as a chance to release hostages and bolster Israeli security. Both leaders took to the platform X to share their positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 01:18 IST
Israeli opposition figures are expressing a mix of reactions to a new proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at ending the nearly two-year-long conflict in Gaza. Benny Gantz, who serves as an opposition lawmaker, described the plan as a key opportunity to free hostages and ensure Israel's security.

Once a part of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, Gantz now leads the Blue and White Party, holding eight seats in the Knesset. He previously joined the government in the wake of the Hamas attack in October 2023, though he later exited.

Yair Lapid, leader of the Yesh Atid party with 24 seats, also backed the Trump proposal, posting his support on the social media platform X. The varied responses highlight the complexity of reaching a consensus among Israeli political leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

