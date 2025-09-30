Left Menu

Zohran Mamdani's Ascendancy in New York's Political Drama

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has ended his reelection campaign, leaving Zohran Mamdani ahead in polls against Andrew Cuomo for the upcoming election. With significant endorsements and small donor support, Mamdani maintains a leading position despite attacks from President Trump. Analysts consider him the frontrunner in the race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 05:21 IST
Zohran Mamdani's Ascendancy in New York's Political Drama

Eric Adams, the New York City Mayor, has officially suspended his reelection campaign, which he ran as an independent after opting out of the Democratic primary in June. This decision leaves democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani as the leading candidate in the race against former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Mamdani, a state assembly member born in Uganda, has consistently polled ahead of Cuomo, buoyed by endorsements from party figures like Kamala Harris and New York's Governor Kathy Hochul. Since winning the Democratic primary, Mamdani's campaign has thrived on financial backing from numerous small donors.

Despite ongoing criticism from President Trump, Mamdani's progressive platform focusing on affordable living resonates with New Yorkers. While Cuomo seeks to rebound following his 2021 resignation amidst allegations, the recent developments could sharpen the competition, yet Mamdani remains a formidable frontrunner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea Takes Steps to Ease Business Penalties

South Korea Takes Steps to Ease Business Penalties

 South Korea
2
Trump Administration Files Antisemitism Complaint Against California State University

Trump Administration Files Antisemitism Complaint Against California State U...

 Global
3
John Bolton Defends Book Amid DOJ's Classified Information Accusations

John Bolton Defends Book Amid DOJ's Classified Information Accusations

 Global
4
Maxwell Sidelined: Fracture Forces T20 Withdrawal

Maxwell Sidelined: Fracture Forces T20 Withdrawal

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025