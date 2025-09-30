Left Menu

Key Moves and Major Developments in US Domestic Affairs

Monday saw significant developments in the US, including Treasury appointments, major Pentagon contracts, potential government shutdowns affecting economic data, and legal actions on AI regulation and business fraud. Highlights include appointing Michael Friedman as Treasury chief of staff, a $5 billion Raytheon contract, and new AI safety laws in California.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 05:25 IST
Key Moves and Major Developments in US Domestic Affairs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, the U.S. Treasury announced a leadership change, appointing Michael Friedman, a White House official, as the new chief of staff, following Dan Katz's transition to the International Monetary Fund. Friedman's experience in staff selections was pivotal during the Trump administration.

The Pentagon also made headlines by awarding a substantial $5.04 billion contract to Raytheon for the Coyote missile system. This move underscores ongoing investments in defense technology.

Amid political tensions, crucial economic data releases might be threatened due to a potential government shutdown, which could halt the September jobs report. Meanwhile, California's Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law a requirement for AI firms to disclose safety measures, and entrepreneur Charlie Javice was sentenced to over seven years for defrauding JPMorgan Chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

