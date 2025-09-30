Key Moves and Major Developments in US Domestic Affairs

On Monday, the U.S. Treasury announced a leadership change, appointing Michael Friedman, a White House official, as the new chief of staff, following Dan Katz's transition to the International Monetary Fund. Friedman's experience in staff selections was pivotal during the Trump administration.

The Pentagon also made headlines by awarding a substantial $5.04 billion contract to Raytheon for the Coyote missile system. This move underscores ongoing investments in defense technology.

Amid political tensions, crucial economic data releases might be threatened due to a potential government shutdown, which could halt the September jobs report. Meanwhile, California's Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law a requirement for AI firms to disclose safety measures, and entrepreneur Charlie Javice was sentenced to over seven years for defrauding JPMorgan Chase.

