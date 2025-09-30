Tribute to a Political Stalwart: Remembering Vijay Kumar Malhotra

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra has passed away at the age of 94, confirmed the party on Tuesday. He had been receiving treatment at AIIMS for several days prior to his passing.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva expressed deep sorrow in a statement, highlighting Malhotra's role as the first president of the Delhi BJP and his dedication to public service. Since his time with Jan Sangh, Malhotra tirelessly worked to expand the party's ideology in the capital.

Malhotra's passing follows the recent inauguration of Delhi BJP's permanent office by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Malhotra was a five-time Member of Parliament and a two-time Member of the Legislative Assembly, standing as a prominent leader in Delhi's political landscape. His body will be available for last respects at his official residence.