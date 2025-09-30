Left Menu

A Legacy Remembered: Vijay Kumar Malhotra's Contributions to Indian Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourns the passing of veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who passed away at 93. Malhotra was a key figure in Delhi's BJP and served as the Leader of Opposition. His political legacy includes notable parliamentary interventions and a tenure as party chief ministerial candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 09:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the demise of seasoned BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who died at 93. He praised Malhotra's significant contributions to public life and remarked on his deep understanding of public concerns.

Malhotra was a vital figure in the Delhi BJP, having served as Leader of Opposition in the assembly and was once the party's chief ministerial candidate. His political journey included a win against Congress's Manmohan Singh in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections, a contest that would precede Singh's eventual rise to Prime Minister in 2004.

Beyond politics, Malhotra led in sports administration and served as president of the Jana Sangh and BJP in Delhi. His legacy is marked by his parliamentary interventions and his efforts to strengthen the party's presence in the capital. Modi extended his condolences to Malhotra's family and state that his contributions will be fondly remembered.

