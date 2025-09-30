Left Menu

PM Modi Champions Self-Reliance and Good Governance at Delhi BJP Office Inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized self-reliance and Swadeshi initiatives during the inauguration of Delhi BJP's new office. Addressing party workers, he underscored the BJP's commitment to public service and highlighted reforms such as GST and tax reliefs. Modi emphasized promoting indigenous products and reducing dependence on foreign goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:16 IST
PM Modi Champions Self-Reliance and Good Governance at Delhi BJP Office Inauguration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for a self-reliant India with greater emphasis on Swadeshi products during the inauguration of the Delhi BJP's newly constructed office. He articulated that India's diminished reliance on foreign goods would lead to national betterment.

Addressing party members, Modi emphasized the BJP's role as a servant to the people rather than a power-seeker. He noted the party's historical roots and engagement with Delhi's citizens, referencing past events where party members stood for democracy and provided support during crises, such as the 1984 Sikh riots.

Modi discussed fiscal reforms, heralding the benefits of GST and reduced income taxes which, he asserted, have amplified citizens' savings. In a rallying cry to promote indigenous products, he tasked BJP workers with raising awareness and positioning Swadeshi as a matter of pride, enhancing national self-sufficiency.

TRENDING

1
Rare U.S.-Iran Cooperation: Deportation Flight Takes Off

Rare U.S.-Iran Cooperation: Deportation Flight Takes Off

 Global
2
Omar Abdullah Boosts Ganderbal with Mega Development Projects

Omar Abdullah Boosts Ganderbal with Mega Development Projects

 India
3
Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Cyclist in Ballia

Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Cyclist in Ballia

 India
4
Netanyahu's Gamble: The High-Stakes Peace Proposal for Gaza

Netanyahu's Gamble: The High-Stakes Peace Proposal for Gaza

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025