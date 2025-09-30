PM Modi Champions Self-Reliance and Good Governance at Delhi BJP Office Inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for a self-reliant India with greater emphasis on Swadeshi products during the inauguration of the Delhi BJP's newly constructed office. He articulated that India's diminished reliance on foreign goods would lead to national betterment.

Addressing party members, Modi emphasized the BJP's role as a servant to the people rather than a power-seeker. He noted the party's historical roots and engagement with Delhi's citizens, referencing past events where party members stood for democracy and provided support during crises, such as the 1984 Sikh riots.

Modi discussed fiscal reforms, heralding the benefits of GST and reduced income taxes which, he asserted, have amplified citizens' savings. In a rallying cry to promote indigenous products, he tasked BJP workers with raising awareness and positioning Swadeshi as a matter of pride, enhancing national self-sufficiency.