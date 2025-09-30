Left Menu

Trump's 'Vision of Peace': A New Era for Gaza?

The latest US-sponsored Middle East peace plan, unveiled by Trump, proposes Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, exchange of hostages, and humanitarian aid. Managed by a new 'board of peace' and an International Stabilization Force, the plan aims for economic redevelopment and a Hamas-free governance in Gaza.

Updated: 30-09-2025 11:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House revealed a new US-backed peace initiative for the Middle East on September 29, 2025, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showing immediate support. The proposal, which is deemed a 'historic' moment by US President Donald Trump, aims to bring an end to the two-year conflict in Gaza by gaining approval from Hamas.

The comprehensive strategy includes 20 points, promising a phased military withdrawal from Gaza, contingent upon hostage exchanges and prisoner releases. Fundamental to this plan is the establishment of an International Stabilization Force and a 'board of peace' led by Trump and other international leaders, to guide the region towards economic growth and stability.

Despite its ambitious framework, the plan faces skepticism due to the failure of previous US initiatives. Negotiations with Hamas are critical, and the plan suggests a depoliticized Gazan society without a role for Hamas, envisioning possible involvement of a reformed Palestinian Authority. The plan also allows Netanyahu to consolidate his political standing in Israel's domestic affairs, irrespective of its acceptance.

