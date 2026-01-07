Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Netanyahu's Strategic Partnership

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed enhancing their countries' strategic partnership, reaffirmed their commitment to combat terrorism, and exchanged views on regional matters. Modi conveyed New Year greetings and expressed enthusiasm for collaboration in the coming year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in talks on Wednesday to explore avenues for bolstering their countries' strategic partnership.

In a social media post, Modi emphasized their mutual determination to combat terrorism more aggressively.

He also conveyed New Year greetings and expressed hopes for future collaboration while they discussed the regional geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

