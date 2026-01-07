Strengthening Ties: Modi and Netanyahu's Strategic Partnership
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed enhancing their countries' strategic partnership, reaffirmed their commitment to combat terrorism, and exchanged views on regional matters. Modi conveyed New Year greetings and expressed enthusiasm for collaboration in the coming year.
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in talks on Wednesday to explore avenues for bolstering their countries' strategic partnership.
In a social media post, Modi emphasized their mutual determination to combat terrorism more aggressively.
He also conveyed New Year greetings and expressed hopes for future collaboration while they discussed the regional geopolitical landscape.
