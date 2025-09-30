South Korea's Ex-Prime Minister Faces Trial Amid Martial Law Controversy

South Korea's former Prime Minister, Han Duck-soo, appeared in court on Tuesday facing charges related to last December's martial law crisis, including abetting insurrection, document forgery, and perjury.

Appointed by then-President Yoon Suk Yeol, who declared the controversial martial law, Han denied most charges but admitted to falsely denying receipt of documents from the presidential office. Han criticized Yoon's imposition of martial law as unacceptable.

The trial not only impacts Han but also Yoon, who faces insurrection charges. Han had temporarily assumed acting presidency after Yoon's impeachment. Although his impeachment was overturned by the Constitutional Court, Han stepped down as leader, contributing to new political dynamics with Lee Jae Myung winning the presidency.

