Left Menu

South Korea's Ex-Prime Minister Faces Trial Amid Martial Law Controversy

Former Prime Minister of South Korea, Han Duck-soo, is on trial following accusations related to a martial law crisis. He faces charges of insurrection, forgery, and perjury. The crisis erupted under ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol. Han's impeachment was overturned, but he resigned in the aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 12:22 IST
South Korea's Ex-Prime Minister Faces Trial Amid Martial Law Controversy
Han Duck-soo

South Korea's former Prime Minister, Han Duck-soo, appeared in court on Tuesday facing charges related to last December's martial law crisis, including abetting insurrection, document forgery, and perjury.

Appointed by then-President Yoon Suk Yeol, who declared the controversial martial law, Han denied most charges but admitted to falsely denying receipt of documents from the presidential office. Han criticized Yoon's imposition of martial law as unacceptable.

The trial not only impacts Han but also Yoon, who faces insurrection charges. Han had temporarily assumed acting presidency after Yoon's impeachment. Although his impeachment was overturned by the Constitutional Court, Han stepped down as leader, contributing to new political dynamics with Lee Jae Myung winning the presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Private Universities

UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Private Universities

 India
2
Deadly Explosion Rocks Balochistan: A Grim Reminder of Regional Instability

Deadly Explosion Rocks Balochistan: A Grim Reminder of Regional Instability

 Pakistan
3
Historic Victory: Tilak Varma Leads India to Asia Cup Triumph

Historic Victory: Tilak Varma Leads India to Asia Cup Triumph

 India
4
Taliban Tightens Grip: Internet Shutdown and Women's Rights Under Siege

Taliban Tightens Grip: Internet Shutdown and Women's Rights Under Siege

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025