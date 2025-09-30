Arab Nations Embrace Trump's Gaza Peace Plan

In a significant diplomatic development, eight Arab and Muslim-majority nations have endorsed US President Donald Trump's 20-point peace proposal aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The plan, crafted after high-level talks between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seeks an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the liberation of all hostages held by Hamas within a 72-hour timeframe.

Despite these promising developments, Hamas has yet to respond affirmatively to the plan, leaving the path to peace uncertain.