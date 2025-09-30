Arab Nations Embrace Trump's Gaza Peace Plan
Eight Arab and Muslim-majority nations have expressed support for US President Trump's 20-point plan, aimed at ending the Gaza conflict. The proposal was welcomed by a coalition of foreign ministers, emphasizing US partnership in regional peace efforts. However, Hamas has not accepted the plan yet.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 30-09-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 13:00 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a significant diplomatic development, eight Arab and Muslim-majority nations have endorsed US President Donald Trump's 20-point peace proposal aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
The plan, crafted after high-level talks between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seeks an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the liberation of all hostages held by Hamas within a 72-hour timeframe.
Despite these promising developments, Hamas has yet to respond affirmatively to the plan, leaving the path to peace uncertain.
Advertisement