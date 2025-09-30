Left Menu

Arab Nations Embrace Trump's Gaza Peace Plan

Eight Arab and Muslim-majority nations have expressed support for US President Trump's 20-point plan, aimed at ending the Gaza conflict. The proposal was welcomed by a coalition of foreign ministers, emphasizing US partnership in regional peace efforts. However, Hamas has not accepted the plan yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 30-09-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 13:00 IST
Arab Nations Embrace Trump's Gaza Peace Plan
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant diplomatic development, eight Arab and Muslim-majority nations have endorsed US President Donald Trump's 20-point peace proposal aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The plan, crafted after high-level talks between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seeks an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the liberation of all hostages held by Hamas within a 72-hour timeframe.

Despite these promising developments, Hamas has yet to respond affirmatively to the plan, leaving the path to peace uncertain.

TRENDING

1
UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Private Universities

UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Private Universities

 India
2
Deadly Explosion Rocks Balochistan: A Grim Reminder of Regional Instability

Deadly Explosion Rocks Balochistan: A Grim Reminder of Regional Instability

 Pakistan
3
Historic Victory: Tilak Varma Leads India to Asia Cup Triumph

Historic Victory: Tilak Varma Leads India to Asia Cup Triumph

 India
4
Taliban Tightens Grip: Internet Shutdown and Women's Rights Under Siege

Taliban Tightens Grip: Internet Shutdown and Women's Rights Under Siege

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025