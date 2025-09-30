Left Menu

Power Cut Sparks Concerns at TVK Chief Vijay's Controversial Karur Rally

During the TVK chief Vijay's rally in Karur, a power cut and the choice of a narrow venue led BJP MP Hema Malini to suspect foul play. The situation resulted in a tragic stampede with 41 dead and 60 injured, prompting a probe by an eight-member NDA delegation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A power cut and a narrow venue choice at TVK Chief Vijay's rally in Karur have raised suspicions of foul play, according to BJP parliamentarian Hema Malini.

During the event on September 27, a tragic stampede in Velusamypuram claimed 41 lives and injured nearly 60, prompting an inquiry by an eight-member NDA delegation.

Hema Malini, who led the investigation, criticized local authorities for their decision-making, calling the venue allocation 'inappropriate.' She noted the unusual power cut during the rally as a potential sign of something 'fishy' and unnatural.

