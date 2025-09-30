Left Menu

US-Iran Deportation Deal Reaches Critical Stage

Iran announces that 120 Iranians detained in the US for illegal entry will be repatriated soon. Up to 400 could return as part of a deal with the US. Iranian state TV disclosed the information, although the US has not confirmed the agreement. Planeloads are expected imminently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran announced on Tuesday that 120 of its citizens detained for illegally entering the United States will be repatriated shortly.

Iranian state television, citing Hossein Noushabadi from the Foreign Ministry, claimed up to 400 Iranians are expected to return as part of a deal with the U.S.

The U.S. has not confirmed any deportation agreement, though The New York Times was first to report on the impending deportations.

