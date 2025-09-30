US-Iran Deportation Deal Reaches Critical Stage
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran
Iran announced on Tuesday that 120 of its citizens detained for illegally entering the United States will be repatriated shortly.
Iranian state television, citing Hossein Noushabadi from the Foreign Ministry, claimed up to 400 Iranians are expected to return as part of a deal with the U.S.
The U.S. has not confirmed any deportation agreement, though The New York Times was first to report on the impending deportations.
