Left Menu

Political Intrigues: Captain Amarinder Singh and the Unseen Meetings

In the 1980s, Captain Amarinder Singh, under instruction from Rajiv Gandhi, attempted to arrange a meeting with the Sikh leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Due to security concerns, the meeting was canceled twice. These events are detailed in Harinder Baweja's book 'They Will Shoot You, Madam: My Life Through Conflict'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:53 IST
Political Intrigues: Captain Amarinder Singh and the Unseen Meetings
Amarinder Singh
  • Country:
  • India

During the tumultuous 1980s in Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, then a Congress MP, was assigned a delicate mission by Rajiv Gandhi: to arrange a meeting with Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. However, concerns over a potential assassination attempt on Gandhi led to the meeting's cancellation, not once but twice.

This narrative, illustrating political tensions and safety dilemmas, is unraveled in Harinder Baweja's latest book, 'They Will Shoot You, Madam: My Life Through Conflict'. At the book launch, Singh recounted the tense incidents, including a humorous incident where he ended up sleeping in Bhindranwale's bed while waiting for the meeting.

The book highlights the complex interplay of political rivalries, with figures like Indira Gandhi and Punjab's chief minister Darbara Singh deeply entangled. Baweja offers insights into conflict zones, from Punjab to Afghanistan, providing a gripping account of political intrigue and its ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelio E-Mobility's Charged IPO Debut: A Closer Look

Zelio E-Mobility's Charged IPO Debut: A Closer Look

 India
2
Reviving Punjab's Potato Fields: Micro Irrigation's Role in Water Conservation

Reviving Punjab's Potato Fields: Micro Irrigation's Role in Water Conservati...

 Global
3
Decades of Decay: Hegseth Takes on 'Woke Department' at Military Gathering

Decades of Decay: Hegseth Takes on 'Woke Department' at Military Gathering

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts Over 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Arrests

Controversy Erupts Over 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Arrests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025