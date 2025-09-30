Political Intrigues: Captain Amarinder Singh and the Unseen Meetings

During the tumultuous 1980s in Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, then a Congress MP, was assigned a delicate mission by Rajiv Gandhi: to arrange a meeting with Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. However, concerns over a potential assassination attempt on Gandhi led to the meeting's cancellation, not once but twice.

This narrative, illustrating political tensions and safety dilemmas, is unraveled in Harinder Baweja's latest book, 'They Will Shoot You, Madam: My Life Through Conflict'. At the book launch, Singh recounted the tense incidents, including a humorous incident where he ended up sleeping in Bhindranwale's bed while waiting for the meeting.

The book highlights the complex interplay of political rivalries, with figures like Indira Gandhi and Punjab's chief minister Darbara Singh deeply entangled. Baweja offers insights into conflict zones, from Punjab to Afghanistan, providing a gripping account of political intrigue and its ramifications.

