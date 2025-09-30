Delhi Mourns the Loss of BJP Stalwart Vijay Kumar Malhotra

Delhi is observing a one-day state mourning as an homage to former BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, whose demise was announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday. Malhotra, an influential figure in the BJP, passed away on Tuesday while receiving treatment at AIIMS.

Chief Minister Gupta expressed her profound sorrow, describing Malhotra's death as an 'immense and irreplaceable loss' for the party. She assured that his last rites will be conducted with full honours, reflecting his status and contributions.

Remembering Malhotra as a 'frontline' warrior of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the BJP, Gupta emphasised his patriotism and organisational skills. She noted that his simplicity and dedication would continue to inspire party workers. Offers of prayers for his family and party accompany the condolences.

(With inputs from agencies.)