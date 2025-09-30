Delhi Mourns the Loss of BJP Stalwart Vijay Kumar Malhotra
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a state mourning following the death of veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra. Malhotra died after treatment at AIIMS. Gupta praised him as a frontline BJP warrior and acknowledged his exemplary patriotism, simplicity, and leadership. His loss is termed 'immense.'
- Country:
- India
Delhi is observing a one-day state mourning as an homage to former BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, whose demise was announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday. Malhotra, an influential figure in the BJP, passed away on Tuesday while receiving treatment at AIIMS.
Chief Minister Gupta expressed her profound sorrow, describing Malhotra's death as an 'immense and irreplaceable loss' for the party. She assured that his last rites will be conducted with full honours, reflecting his status and contributions.
Remembering Malhotra as a 'frontline' warrior of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the BJP, Gupta emphasised his patriotism and organisational skills. She noted that his simplicity and dedication would continue to inspire party workers. Offers of prayers for his family and party accompany the condolences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces one-day state mourning on Wednesday following demise of veteran BJP leader VK Malhotra.
Debate Intensifies Over AIIMS Establishment in Kerala
India's Triumphant Asia Cup Victory: A Display of Patriotism
Resonating Patriotism: The Launch of Sangh Geet
Kerala's AIIMS Dilemma: Political Decisions and Location Debates