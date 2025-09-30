Left Menu

Delhi Mourns the Loss of BJP Stalwart Vijay Kumar Malhotra

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a state mourning following the death of veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra. Malhotra died after treatment at AIIMS. Gupta praised him as a frontline BJP warrior and acknowledged his exemplary patriotism, simplicity, and leadership. His loss is termed 'immense.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:25 IST
Delhi Mourns the Loss of BJP Stalwart Vijay Kumar Malhotra
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is observing a one-day state mourning as an homage to former BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, whose demise was announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday. Malhotra, an influential figure in the BJP, passed away on Tuesday while receiving treatment at AIIMS.

Chief Minister Gupta expressed her profound sorrow, describing Malhotra's death as an 'immense and irreplaceable loss' for the party. She assured that his last rites will be conducted with full honours, reflecting his status and contributions.

Remembering Malhotra as a 'frontline' warrior of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the BJP, Gupta emphasised his patriotism and organisational skills. She noted that his simplicity and dedication would continue to inspire party workers. Offers of prayers for his family and party accompany the condolences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Palestine Seeks BRICS Membership Amid Escalating Tensions with Israel

Palestine Seeks BRICS Membership Amid Escalating Tensions with Israel

 India
2
Maharashtra Emerges as Epicenter of Rising Crime Rates in 2023

Maharashtra Emerges as Epicenter of Rising Crime Rates in 2023

 India
3
International Sanctions: The Enigma of the Boracay Oil Tanker

International Sanctions: The Enigma of the Boracay Oil Tanker

 Global
4
Ragging Scandal: Engineering Students in Indore Push for 'Gen Z'-Style Protests

Ragging Scandal: Engineering Students in Indore Push for 'Gen Z'-Style Prote...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025