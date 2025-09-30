Dueling Budgets: U.S. Faces Looming Government Shutdown

Washington is on the brink of a government shutdown as Republicans and Democrats struggle to agree on a spending bill before the midnight deadline. With health benefits extension as the point of contention, Democrats argue for inclusion, while Republicans suggest separate tackling of the issue.

Airlines warn of potential flight slowdowns if a shutdown occurs, and the Labor Department may not release its monthly unemployment report. Democrats attempt to drive a wedge between President Trump and his Republican allies, emphasizing Trump's openness to extending a health cost tax break.

Budget showdowns have become a frequent occurrence in Washington's polarized political climate. The looming shutdown threatens $1.7 trillion in agency operations funding, necessitating Democratic support in the Senate. With midterms approaching, Democrats face pressure to achieve a legislative victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)