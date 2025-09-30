Left Menu

Hegseth Unveils Controversial Military Overhaul Amidst Trump Support

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth criticized military diversity initiatives and called for resignation of dissenting commanders. At a Quantico event, Hegseth emphasized physical fitness and grooming standards, while President Trump expressed support for military leaders. Speculation arises about possible defense priority shifts.

In a bold address, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth criticized diversity initiatives in the military at a rare gathering in Quantico, Virginia, suggesting that political leaders had led the force astray. Speaking to top generals and admirals, Hegseth called for the resignation of those who disagreed with his agenda.

Hegseth, who has made recent personnel changes, argued that the military culture had become broken, citing the appearance of overweight troops as unacceptable. He announced fitness tests be based solely on male benchmarks and emphasized grooming standards, signaling an end to what he termed as unprofessional appearances.

President Donald Trump also attended the event, voicing support for military leaders but raising questions with his plans for potential revamps and National Guard deployments to several U.S. cities. Hegseth continues to push for a warrior mentality in line with Trump's security vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

