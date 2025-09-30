Left Menu

Prime Minister's Tribute to Business Contributions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer thanked businesses for their significant contributions following last budget demands. Speaking at the Labour Party conference, Starmer commended their efforts, which he said facilitated the country's renewal journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:08 IST
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a decisive acknowledgment of business contributions, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed gratitude for the substantial efforts made by the private sector following last budget's demands.

Addressing the Labour Party's annual conference, Starmer emphasized that these efforts were integral to the country's renewal efforts.

Starmer's tribute underscored the critical role of businesses in driving economic progress amid challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

