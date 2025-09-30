Left Menu

Kerala Awaits Central Funds for Wayanad Rehabilitation

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, announced that the state has yet to receive the agreed Rs 260.65 crore for landslide recovery in Wayanad. Kerala initially requested Rs 2,262 crore, subsequently adjusted to Rs 2,221.10 crore after an assessment. The township project for survivors is progressing, slated for completion by January 2026.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala's anticipation for central disaster relief grows as state officials confirm that Rs 260.65 crore, reportedly sanctioned by the union government for Wayanad's landslide recovery, remains undelivered. Originally, Kerala had requested a more substantial amount of Rs 2,262 crore based on initial assessments, later adjusted to Rs 2,221.10 crore after a detailed Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA). This funding aims to support rehabilitation, reconstruction, and livelihood restoration for affected residents.

The National Executive Committee's sub-committee reviewed the funding proposal, engaging in discussions with a state-level panel led by Chief Secretary A Jayathilak. According to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while the central government has reportedly approved Rs 260.65 crore, the funds have not yet been disbursed. The Chief Minister further called for the landslide to be classified as a 'national disaster' and a 'disaster of severe nature,' urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apply Section 13 of the Disaster Management Act for survivor loan waivers, noting that no favorable response has been received as yet.

On the rehabilitation front, the government announced progress in constructing a new township for landslide survivors on 64.4705 hectares at the Elston Estate. So far, 295 beneficiaries have agreed to relocate to these new homes, with an additional 49 expected following appeal results. The project is projected to reach completion by January 2026, offering renewed hope to Wayanad's residents.

