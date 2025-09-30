Left Menu

Military Shifts: Trump's Vision and Hegseth's Directives

President Trump, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has announced new military directives, emphasizing an end to 'woke' culture in the armed forces. The unprecedented Virginia gathering focused on gender-neutral standards and reducing 'politically correct' practices, amid discussions on national security and the military's evolving role.

Updated: 30-09-2025 21:24 IST
President Donald Trump
  Country:
  United States

President Donald Trump, alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, unveiled a bold strategy for the U.S. armed forces, positioning American cities as pivotal training grounds. The duo declared an end to 'woke' culture, addressing an unexpected assembly of hundreds of top U.S. military officials summoned to Virginia on short notice.

Hegseth laid out new directives promoting 'gender-neutral' fitness standards while Trump stressed the military's capability to defend the nation from perceived internal threats. The gathering, held at Quantico's Marine Corps base, highlighted the impact of ongoing cultural skirmishes on military policies, with leaders urged to step down if they oppose the new direction.

The conference spotlighted a recalibration of military leadership and strategy, moving away from politically correct norms. With concerns over global security looming, Trump's and Hegseth's addresses underscored the enduring influence of domestic cultural debates on military priorities.

