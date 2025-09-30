Left Menu

Countdown to Shutdown: Last-Ditch Efforts in Washington

The U.S. government faces a potential shutdown as Congress and President Trump struggle to reach a funding deal. With Democrats and Republicans divided on temporary funding plans, a shutdown threatens government services and workers, amid debates over healthcare subsidies and spending priorities.

Updated: 30-09-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:28 IST
The United States government teeters on the brink of a shutdown with a critical deadline fast approaching. Both Congress and President Donald Trump have limited time to broker a funding deal that would prevent the furlough of hundreds of thousands of federal workers and disruptions across government services.

Amidst this tense scenario, the Senate is poised for another series of votes on contrasting funding plans. Republican and Democrat lawmakers remain at odds over the scope of the temporary funding, particularly over healthcare provisions linked to the Affordable Care Act. A compromise seems unlikely as the midnight Tuesday cutoff looms.

While Republicans have pushed for defense and immigration spending increases, Democrats insist on renewing healthcare subsidies. The division highlights broader fiscal disagreements that are further compounded by Trump's strategic budgetary cuts. As the clock winds down, the possibility of a shutdown becomes starkly real, with both sides digging in on fiscal priorities.

