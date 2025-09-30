Uproar Over TSA's 'Quiet Skies' Ends in Leadership Shakeup

The U.S. Homeland Security Department has announced the termination of five senior officials in response to the contentious 'Quiet Skies' aviation security program, initially launched by the Trump administration. This initiative was criticized for allegedly targeting political adversaries.

Implemented as a part of the Transportation Security Administration's operations, the 'Quiet Skies' program aimed at identifying 'higher-risk' passengers for additional security screenings. The strategy, heavily scrutinized, purportedly included individuals resisting mask mandates on flights and those connected to the January 6 Capitol riot.

The program's termination reflects a shift under President Joe Biden's administration, which claimed the operation systematically watchlisted and prevented boarding for selected individuals. This decision highlights ongoing debates surrounding security protocols versus personal freedoms in air travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)