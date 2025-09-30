Left Menu

Government United in Punjab Flood Relief Efforts

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assures support to Punjab following devastating floods. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann requests additional disaster relief funds. The central government has released part of the announced Rs 1,600 crore aid. Over 20 lakh people affected, with extensive damage to agriculture and infrastructure reported.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted the central government's unwavering support for Punjab amid severe flood damages, pledging comprehensive assistance to the affected populace.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann updated Shah on the flood's extensive impact and pressed for increased financial aid to ensure swift disaster relief and infrastructure restoration.

With an initial Rs 1,600 crore assistance from the Centre partially disbursed, over 20 lakh individuals and vast stretches of agricultural land remain significantly affected by the catastrophic event.

