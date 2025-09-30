Remembering Harmel Singh Tohra: A Legacy of Service and Leadership

On Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid a visit to the family of the late Harmel Singh Tohra, a former minister in Punjab, who passed away on September 21. Tohra, aged 77, succumbed to a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Mohali.

During his visit to the Tohra residence in Nabha's Tohra village, CM Saini extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving family, including Tohra's two sons. He remarked on Tohra's stature as a respected leader in Punjab and his commitment to addressing public issues.

Reflecting on Tohra's contributions, Saini expressed hope that his sons would uphold their father's legacy of social service. In a media briefing, Saini labeled the recent vandalism of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in London as 'highly unfortunate.'

(With inputs from agencies.)