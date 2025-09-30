Remembering Harmel Singh Tohra: A Legacy of Service and Leadership
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the family of former Punjab minister Harmel Singh Tohra, who died at 77. Saini praised Tohra's dedication to Punjab's people and expressed confidence in his sons continuing his legacy. Saini also condemned a recent act of vandalism in London.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid a visit to the family of the late Harmel Singh Tohra, a former minister in Punjab, who passed away on September 21. Tohra, aged 77, succumbed to a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Mohali.
During his visit to the Tohra residence in Nabha's Tohra village, CM Saini extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving family, including Tohra's two sons. He remarked on Tohra's stature as a respected leader in Punjab and his commitment to addressing public issues.
Reflecting on Tohra's contributions, Saini expressed hope that his sons would uphold their father's legacy of social service. In a media briefing, Saini labeled the recent vandalism of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in London as 'highly unfortunate.'
(With inputs from agencies.)