Left Menu

Remembering Harmel Singh Tohra: A Legacy of Service and Leadership

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the family of former Punjab minister Harmel Singh Tohra, who died at 77. Saini praised Tohra's dedication to Punjab's people and expressed confidence in his sons continuing his legacy. Saini also condemned a recent act of vandalism in London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:32 IST
Remembering Harmel Singh Tohra: A Legacy of Service and Leadership
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid a visit to the family of the late Harmel Singh Tohra, a former minister in Punjab, who passed away on September 21. Tohra, aged 77, succumbed to a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Mohali.

During his visit to the Tohra residence in Nabha's Tohra village, CM Saini extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving family, including Tohra's two sons. He remarked on Tohra's stature as a respected leader in Punjab and his commitment to addressing public issues.

Reflecting on Tohra's contributions, Saini expressed hope that his sons would uphold their father's legacy of social service. In a media briefing, Saini labeled the recent vandalism of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in London as 'highly unfortunate.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker Under French Investigation

Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker Under French Investigation

 Global
2
Mystery of the 'Shadow Fleet' Oil Tanker Under Investigation

Mystery of the 'Shadow Fleet' Oil Tanker Under Investigation

 Global
3
IYC Demands Action After Alleged BJP Threat Against Rahul Gandhi

IYC Demands Action After Alleged BJP Threat Against Rahul Gandhi

 India
4
Owaisi Stands Firm: India as a Secular Nation Amid 'I Love Mohammad' Row

Owaisi Stands Firm: India as a Secular Nation Amid 'I Love Mohammad' Row

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025