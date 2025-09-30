Hegseth and Trump Condemn 'Woke Military': Call for Resignations and Sweeping Reforms

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, alongside President Donald Trump, criticized diversity initiatives within the military during a high-profile event in Quantico, Virginia. Hegseth, a former Fox News personality, urged military commanders to resign if they disagreed with his agenda to reform what he referred to as a 'broken culture.'

The event, characterized by its political tone, saw Hegseth denounce what he described as years of military decline due to 'woke' policies. He emphasized the need for more stringent fitness standards and criticized current procedures for handling discrimination complaints, suggesting they left top military officials on 'egg shells.'

Trump supported Hegseth's criticisms, stressing meritocracy over political correctness. The event has prompted discussions about the apolitical nature of the U.S. military, with some political leaders opposing the proposed internal military changes and strategies.

