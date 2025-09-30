FCC Chair Defends Stance on Broadcast Regulation

Brendan Carr, Chair of the Federal Communications Commission, has recently reiterated his call for Disney and local broadcasters to discontinue airing 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', a move which has sparked considerable debate.

His comments have drawn attention, not least from Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz, who is concerned about potential future implications for conservative media and warns against the bipartisan misuse of governmental power.

Both Carr and Cruz underline the importance of avoiding governmental weaponization, emphasizing that current actions are not intended to stifle perspectives by either party.

(With inputs from agencies.)