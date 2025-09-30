Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Ladakh: Arrest of Activist Sonam Wangchuk Sparks Controversy

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's arrest has triggered widespread condemnation and raised questions about government motives in Ladakh. His wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, refutes allegations of anti-national activities, highlighting Wangchuk's advocacy for inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and his renowned environmental work. Critics view the arrest as politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 23:19 IST
Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has ignited a firestorm of criticism, with his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, taking a firm stand against the government's actions. She condemned the allegations branding Wangchuk as anti-national and defended his advocacy work for Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Angmo criticized the Ladakh police, accusing them of operating with an agenda to discredit Wangchuk. She rebuffed claims tying him to foreign operatives, highlighting his participation in international climate conferences and questioning the evidence against him. Her statements underscore a growing tension in Ladakh as residents demand greater autonomy and recognition.

The controversy surrounding Wangchuk's arrest, which coincided with violent protests in Leh, has drawn the attention of senior legal figures like Prashant Bhushan. The prominent lawyer criticized the government's actions as counterproductive and damaging to its image, raising concerns over the legality of detaining Wangchuk under the National Security Act.

