Tensions Escalate in Ladakh: Arrest of Activist Sonam Wangchuk Sparks Controversy

The arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has ignited a firestorm of criticism, with his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, taking a firm stand against the government's actions. She condemned the allegations branding Wangchuk as anti-national and defended his advocacy work for Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Angmo criticized the Ladakh police, accusing them of operating with an agenda to discredit Wangchuk. She rebuffed claims tying him to foreign operatives, highlighting his participation in international climate conferences and questioning the evidence against him. Her statements underscore a growing tension in Ladakh as residents demand greater autonomy and recognition.

The controversy surrounding Wangchuk's arrest, which coincided with violent protests in Leh, has drawn the attention of senior legal figures like Prashant Bhushan. The prominent lawyer criticized the government's actions as counterproductive and damaging to its image, raising concerns over the legality of detaining Wangchuk under the National Security Act.