Pope Leo Criticizes Trump Immigration Policies

VATICAN CITY—In a significant statement, Pope Leo criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies, suggesting they conflict with the Catholic Church's pro-life stance.

The pope underscored the inconsistency of denouncing abortion while condoning the harsh treatment of immigrants in the United States. Pope Leo's comments came as a response to a journalist's query about U.S. politics.

While the White House remained silent on the matter, the pontiff also discussed a Chicago archdiocese's decision involving Senator Dick Durbin, emphasizing the importance of looking at broader Church teachings.