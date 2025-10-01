Pope Leo Criticizes Trump Immigration Policies
Pope Leo expressed strong criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies, questioning their alignment with Catholic pro-life teachings. He highlighted the contradiction of opposing abortion while supporting harsh treatment of immigrants. This statement marks Pope Leo’s reserved stance compared to his predecessor, Pope Francis.
VATICAN CITY—In a significant statement, Pope Leo criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies, suggesting they conflict with the Catholic Church's pro-life stance.
The pope underscored the inconsistency of denouncing abortion while condoning the harsh treatment of immigrants in the United States. Pope Leo's comments came as a response to a journalist's query about U.S. politics.
While the White House remained silent on the matter, the pontiff also discussed a Chicago archdiocese's decision involving Senator Dick Durbin, emphasizing the importance of looking at broader Church teachings.
