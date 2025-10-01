Diplomatic Dynamics: Trump's Praise for Pakistan's Army Chief Raises Eyebrows in India

The Indian Congress has taken a critical stance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi following former US President Donald Trump's commendations of Pakistan's Army chief, sparking a call for a reassessment of Indian diplomatic strategies.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a message on social media, asserting that the era of 'sloganeering and grandstanding' in Indian diplomacy must end, as challenges with global powers, including the US, continue to grow.

Trump's recent acknowledgments of Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir's efforts in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan have intensified scrutiny within Indian political circles, highlighting potential shifts in geopolitical influence and diplomacy.