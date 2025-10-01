Left Menu

Diplomatic Dynamics: Trump's Praise for Pakistan's Army Chief Raises Eyebrows in India

The Congress criticized Prime Minister Modi after former US President Donald Trump praised Pakistan's Army chief, suggesting that India's diplomatic approach needs change. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted challenges with international relations, especially concerning Trump's favorable remarks towards Pakistan amid regional tensions with India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:54 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Congress has taken a critical stance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi following former US President Donald Trump's commendations of Pakistan's Army chief, sparking a call for a reassessment of Indian diplomatic strategies.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a message on social media, asserting that the era of 'sloganeering and grandstanding' in Indian diplomacy must end, as challenges with global powers, including the US, continue to grow.

Trump's recent acknowledgments of Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir's efforts in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan have intensified scrutiny within Indian political circles, highlighting potential shifts in geopolitical influence and diplomacy.

