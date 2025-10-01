Anil Joshi's Political Journey: From BJP to Congress

In a significant political development, former Punjab minister Anil Joshi officially joined the Congress on Wednesday at an event attended by senior Congress figures, including state in-charge Bhupesh Bhagel and Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. The ceremony marked a prominent shift in Joshi's political allegiance as he was welcomed into his new political home by key Congress leaders.

Joshi, a former BJP stalwart, ran into controversy with the central leadership over the handling of the farm laws, leading to his expulsion from the party. His political journey further saw a brief stint with the Shiromani Akali Dal. According to Warring, Joshi enjoys significant recognition in Punjab, making his move to Congress a noteworthy event in the state's political landscape.

In the past, Joshi was elected as an MLA on a BJP ticket and served as a minister under the SAD-BJP alliance. Despite his unsuccessful run in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the SAD, Joshi continued to leave his mark in Punjab politics, with his recent shift to Congress adding another chapter to his evolving political narrative.