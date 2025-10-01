Awaiting Response: The Future of Nuclear Limits

Russia is eagerly waiting for U.S. President Donald Trump to respond to President Vladimir Putin's proposal, which offers to voluntarily uphold limits on deployed strategic nuclear weapons once a crucial arms control treaty expires. This news was reported by TASS on Wednesday.

Last month, President Putin proposed continuing the caps on the world's largest nuclear arsenals as outlined in the 2010 New START accord. This treaty is set to expire in February. Putin's offer is contingent on the U.S. agreeing to do the same.

The state news agency TASS quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Wednesday, highlighting that Moscow remains in anticipation of Trump's response to this significant proposal.