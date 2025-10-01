Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes Government Over 'Wet Drought' Response

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray criticized the state's current leadership for not declaring a 'wet drought' amid heavy rainfall, arguing for substantial financial assistance to affected farmers. He further criticized levy decisions and accused sugar barons of receiving favorable treatment from the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:34 IST
In a heated critique, Uddhav Thackeray, president of Shiv Sena (UBT), criticized Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his handling of what he terms a 'wet drought' in Maharashtra.

Thackeray urged the government to provide Rs 50,000 per hectare in aid to flood-stricken farmers and to waive their loans, recalling a time when Fadnavis demanded similar measures as Leader of Opposition.

Thackeray also took a strong stance against recent government levies on sugar mills, arguing these measures prioritize industry over the distress of local farmers.

