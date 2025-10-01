Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes Government Over 'Wet Drought' Response
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray criticized the state's current leadership for not declaring a 'wet drought' amid heavy rainfall, arguing for substantial financial assistance to affected farmers. He further criticized levy decisions and accused sugar barons of receiving favorable treatment from the government.
In a heated critique, Uddhav Thackeray, president of Shiv Sena (UBT), criticized Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his handling of what he terms a 'wet drought' in Maharashtra.
Thackeray urged the government to provide Rs 50,000 per hectare in aid to flood-stricken farmers and to waive their loans, recalling a time when Fadnavis demanded similar measures as Leader of Opposition.
Thackeray also took a strong stance against recent government levies on sugar mills, arguing these measures prioritize industry over the distress of local farmers.
