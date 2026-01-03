Next mayor of Mumbai will be Marathi and Hindu, says Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 22:04 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
